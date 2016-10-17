In a news release Monday, Oct. 17, Dakota Access LLC said intentional burning of construction equipment has caused millions of dollars in damages. Arson was reported at a Dakota Access site in Iowa on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff’s Office said no arson incidents have been reported in North Dakota in connection with the pipeline.

Dakota Access and contractor Precision Pipeline said the companies are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of arsonists who burned the equipment.

Additionally, Dakota Access established a vandalism hotline for information related to pipeline vandalism. The number is (855) 430-4491.

The $3.8 billion project stretches across four states and would be the largest pipeline out of North Dakota’s prolific Bakken oil fields, carrying approximately 470,000 barrels of crude per day to a hub in Patoka, Ill., with the ability to expand to up to 570,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have gathered since April to protest the pipeline crossing and disrupt construction underneath Lake Oahe, near the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers south of Mandan.

A separate $14,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person stealing, butchering or shooting cattle, horses or mules in the state.

Butchered cattle and bison, and other dead and missing livestock have been reported near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association said late Saturday, Oct. 15.

Julie Ellingson, executive vice president for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, said the reports occurred near the area of the protest but the organization doesn’t have any information to indicate that the reports are connected to the protest.

“We’re not making any assumptions,” Ellingson said. “We’re treating this like any other case that would involve livestock.”

The NDSA advised livestock producers in the area to keep an extra keen eye on their herds after the reports and is asking producers to report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

Misek suggested producers keep an up-to-date head count, be on the watch for any unusual activity or strange vehicles in the area and notify the NDSA or law enforcement of anything out of the ordinary.