Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Rain to start off the week
A passing warm front brought scattered showers and storms across the Northland during the overnight hours. Today we can expect cloudy conditions with a few scattered showers throughout the afternoon, but temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of year with daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will eventually shift to the Northwest by this afternoon and into tonight at 5-15 mph. Chances for showers and scattered storms will increase into the overnight hours before tapering off early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will remain mild again tomorrow with daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures are expected to cool off into the mid-week with highs dropping into the mid 40s by Thursday. A stretch of dry weather is in store for the Northland with a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover through the weekend.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Chance of thundershowers, high 61, low 47.
Tuesday: AM clouds, PM sun, high 60, low 41.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 50, low 35.
Thursday: Partly sunny, high 47, low 30.
Friday: Peeks of sunshine, high 48, low 35.
Saturday: Partly sunny, high 52, low 36.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 49, low 38.