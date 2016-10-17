A passing warm front brought scattered showers and storms across the Northland during the overnight hours. Today we can expect cloudy conditions with a few scattered showers throughout the afternoon, but temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of year with daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will eventually shift to the Northwest by this afternoon and into tonight at 5-15 mph. Chances for showers and scattered storms will increase into the overnight hours before tapering off early tomorrow morning.