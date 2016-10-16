Stauber has County Board challenge from Youngberg

Indeed, the candidate for St. Louis County Board has one of the most unusual campaigns in recent memory in his effort to unseat incumbent Pete Stauber for the District 5 seat that covers Hermantown, Proctor and the townships that ring Duluth.

"It's all about them treating me unfairly and illegally," Youngberg explained. "There are no other issues whatsoever."

Youngberg feels not just slighted by county commissioners but legally harmed, saying the county was complicit in a taking of his private property along a railroad line near Proctor.

He says historic surveys show the land was his. The county later said it wasn't, that the old survey was wrong and that the land had already been condemned and transferred. Youngberg says no one has been willing to help him.

"I'm upset with how they treat their constituents and people and how they treated me, so that's why I'm running. ... I want to be a voice for the people so they (the county) can't do this to anybody else," he said.

The county says that Youngberg has misunderstood or ignored their answers and said the Minnesota Department of Transportation was successful in condemning the portion of the property in question in 1982, long before Youngberg purchased it.

"The effect of the condemnation was to completely divest the then-owners of the property from any and all claims to interest in the condemned property," the county said in a September letter to Youngberg. "Thus, from at least 1982 on, your predecessors in title did not own the condemned property" and couldn't legally sell it to Youngberg because they no longer owned it.

Stauber grew up in Duluth's Piedmont Heights neighborhood and graduated from Denfeld High School. He played hockey and earned a criminal justice degree at Lake Superior State University in Michigan but came home to take a Duluth police officer position after retiring from hockey. He's been a Duluth officer for 23 years.

After two stints on the Hermantown City Council, Stauber ran against longtime County Board incumbent Peg Sweeney in 2012 and won. He currently serves as chairman of the board's Public Works and Transportation Committee.

Stauber said the top three issues for the board during the next four years will remain public safety, social services and roads and bridges. Right now, social services has rocketed to the top of the priority list.

Stauber said the county has to find new ways to prevent people from entering the social service system, including individuals and families who falter because of drug and alcohol abuse or mental health crises.

"We are trying to think outside the box on what we can do to prevent the current drug and substance abuse problem," he said. "How do we respond to the increase in mental health problems we see coming into the public health system?"

Stauber said there is no one reason why out-of-home placements are skyrocketing, why kids aren't safe in their own homes — or why people become substance abusers or suffer a mental health crisis.

"We can't point to any single source as the cause of why people become substance abusers or are in mental health crisis. But if we can identify one or two and work on that, it will start to lessen the burden on the system," he said. "The goal is to get people stablized, get them contributing to the community."

Stauber pointed to the county's recent effort to place sheriff's deputies in some rural county schools as an effort to keep kids out of the criminal and social service system. The best use of police, he said, is to prevent crime, not respond to it.

"We can't arrest ourselves out of this situation," Stauber added. "We have to get to the root cause. You could never have enough jail space to deal with it."

St. Louis County Board District 5

Pete Stauber

Age: 50

Occpation: Duluth police officer

Education: Graduate of Denfeld High School; BA degree in criminal justice with concentration in law enforcement, from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste Marie, Mich.

Elected/civic experience: Elected to two terms on the Hermantown City Council; elected 2012 to the St. Louis County Board.

Endorsements: Iron Range Building and Construction Trades, the Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council and the Northeast Labor Council.

Family: Wife, Jodi; four children.

Website: votepetestauber.com

Todd Youngberg

Age: 55

Occupation: Retired welder/fabricator.

Education: Graduated from Denfeld High School in 1981. Attended welding school.

Elected/civic experience: None.

Endorsements: None

Family: None.

Website: On Facebook at "Todd Youngberg for 5th District St. Louis County Commissioner."

VIDEO

Duluth-area St. Louis County Board forum with the News Tribune Editorial Board