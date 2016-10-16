Grants available for innovation ideas in Duluth

Ideas can come from anywhere — businesses, neighborhood groups, city government, residents and even those who don't live in a community but are connected as former residents or visitors.

The grants are the subject of a meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Teatro Zuccone theater at Zeitgeist Art Center, 222 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is sponsoring the event to help people or groups hone their ideas into grant requests.

The deadline to apply for the Knight grants is Nov. 3. For more information go to knightcities.org.