Grants available for innovation ideas in Duluth
A competition to discover innovative ways to make cities more successful could lead to some cash.
Duluth is one of 26 U.S. cities in the running for a share of $5 million in grants from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The money is aimed at helping communities attract and retain talent, create economic opportunities and better engage residents.
Ideas can come from anywhere — businesses, neighborhood groups, city government, residents and even those who don't live in a community but are connected as former residents or visitors.
The grants are the subject of a meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Teatro Zuccone theater at Zeitgeist Art Center, 222 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is sponsoring the event to help people or groups hone their ideas into grant requests.
The deadline to apply for the Knight grants is Nov. 3. For more information go to knightcities.org.