Intentional Gunflint fires scrubbed for fall

No formal decision has been made on intentional fires planned this fall in the Ely area of the forest, one near Prairie Portage and one near Crab Lake, but Reichenbach said time is running out for those fires as well.

The intentional fires were planned to reduce dead and drying wood and thus rob future wildfires of the fuel that could cause them to grow out of control. But conditions haven’t been quite right, and now cooler, late fall temperatures would likely keep the fires from burning the intended fuel, Reichenbach said.

“The window is getting very, very tight for the western areas, around Ely, as well. So we’re probably looking at spring’’ or fall 2017, she said

The intentional fires must happen within a narrow “prescription’’ when the woods are dry enough for dead timber to burn but conditions are not too dry or windy that fires would spread out of the intended area.

Fire experts are still targeting dead and drying wood that was felled by the July 4, 1999 windstorm that toppled millions of trees across the region, especially within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.