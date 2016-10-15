Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Increasing clouds throughout the day
Morning sun will wake us up today, but as the day progresses clouds will make their way back into the Northland ahead of the next storm system. This storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning. Our high temperatures will remain in the low 60s today and Monday. A bit of a cool down will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday. However, we'll see some clearing by the middle of next week. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly clear, high 61, low 50
Monday: Chance of thundershowers, high 62, low 49
Tuesday: Chance of showers, high 57, low 39
Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 51, low 35
Thursday: A cooler Thursday, high 47, low 34
Friday: Peeks of sun, high 48, low 33
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, high 51, low 40