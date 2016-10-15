Morning sun will wake us up today, but as the day progresses clouds will make their way back into the Northland ahead of the next storm system. This storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning. Our high temperatures will remain in the low 60s today and Monday. A bit of a cool down will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday. However, we'll see some clearing by the middle of next week. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell