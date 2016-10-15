Shipping traffic for Oct. 16
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Radcliffe R. Latimer, arriving to unload salt; Great Republic, arriving to unload limestone; Frontenac, departing with iron ore pellets
Afternoon: Cornelia, arriving to load grain; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load coal; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal
Evening: Great Republic, departing with coal; Cornelia, arriving to unload cement
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.