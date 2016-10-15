Shipping traffic for Oct. 16

Afternoon: Cornelia, arriving to load grain; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load coal; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal

Evening: Great Republic, departing with coal; Cornelia, arriving to unload cement

Superior entry

No traffic expected

Two Harbors

Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.