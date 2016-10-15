Weather Forecast

    Shipping traffic for Oct. 16

    By News Tribune on Oct 15, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
    The Great Republic, shown in September 2011, is scheduled to arrive this morning to unload limestone. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Radcliffe R. Latimer, arriving to unload salt; Great Republic, arriving to unload limestone; Frontenac, departing with iron ore pellets

    Afternoon: Cornelia, arriving to load grain; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load coal; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal

    Evening: Great Republic, departing with coal; Cornelia, arriving to unload cement

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

