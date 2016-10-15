The new building on Avenue B has more than double the footage of the humane society’s current location on Highway 33, going from 5,000 to 12,000 square feet.

Haglin, FOA’s executive director, was excited about the possibilities the extra space offers for the animals.

She rattled off ideas as she walked through each area: “We can use this for the front, there are enough rooms to separate the sick animals from the healthy over here. … We can have a laundry room with a countertop and room to fold laundry and everything,” she said.

The second floor has more small office-size rooms, each with a window. They’ll be perfect for cat rooms, Haglund declared enthusiastically.

“Of course when Dr. Angela Urban (of Arrowhead Lane Pet Clinic in Moose Lake) saw this room, she said this is the new surgery area,” Haglin said in a large upstairs room. “We could easily have an exam area, a surgery area and even a big conference room.”

Haglin saw possibilities for two large, unfinished rooms, also located upstairs.

“It could be used for a huge meet-and-greet room with astro turf in it,” Haglin mused. “Or they could be used as a play area for the dogs to socialize or maybe a room to teach puppy training classes.”

Tails, a medium short-haired stray, came with Haglin for a little exercise away from the current shelter. He excitedly sniffed around the floors in the room and paused to peek through a window before exploring the next room.

The Cloquet Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the humane society to operate in the light industry district between downtown and the railroad tracks.

Haglin estimated there is about $50,000 budgeted for the remodel so far. The humane society has not received an estimate on how much the total project will cost, and has not sold its current location in front of the Cloquet Wal-Mart store.

FOA currently receives some money each year from the county and a few municipalities. Haglin said FOA is asking Carlton County commissioners to consider a levy to support the humane society.

“It would sustain us so we could move forward with confidence financially,” she said.

Online

Friends of Animals Humane Society: foaonline.org/index.html