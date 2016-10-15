Duluth’s place in the 8th

The vast district features the deeply political Iron Range in the far north — a longtime DFL stronghold that also is socially conservative and had seen tough economic times in recent years. And there are the Twin Cities bedroom communities in the far south, a reliable Republican base that’s expanded as the district has been redrawn in recent decades.

Duluth tends to get lost in the middle of the discussion — resigned to being a blue-hued enclave that offers little in the way of election drama in this year’s rematch between incumbent Rep. Rick Nolan and challenger Stewart Mills that’s drawing national attention.

Catching up with Nolan as he traveled to Cambridge brought home the point.

Cambridge is a Twin Cities exurb and the seat of Isanti County, which was carried by Republicans in the 2014 election. Fifty-four percent of the county’s 14,000-plus voters favored Mills, a Republican, to the Democratic incumbent Nolan.

But it wasn’t decisive enough for GOP tastes as fewer than 38 percent of the county’s residents voted in what was a non-presidential election. Nolan beat Mills by just 1.4 percentage points districtwide.

“Mills said after the last election that he didn’t spend enough in the southern half of the district,” said the 72-year-old Nolan. “He’s going to spend whatever it takes.”

When Nolan was asked about Duluth’s sometimes forgotten role in the 8th District, he was succinct.

“I’m well-known there and there’s widespread approval for the work we’ve done,” Nolan said. “It’s important, because I’m in a close race.”

But after that salvo, Nolan wanted mostly to talk about getting traction in the exurbs, where a costly election is seeing the majority of its money spent. After stopping for a stump speech in Cambridge, Nolan was heading to a Twin Cities fundraiser.

As a congressman, Nolan put forth legislation this year that would restrict federal officeholders from the practice of “dialing for dollars.” But prospects for campaign finance reform are a matter for another time, he said. The current election landscape is what it is and Nolan is competing hard for its dollars.

More than $6.75 million has already flowed into the 8th District race, according to the Federal Election Commission, making it among the nation’s most expensive races. Itemized lists of donations show gobs of money coming from “friends of” Nolan and Mills — all of it ticketed for things such as television ads and direct mailers.

Nolan attends up to three fundraisers a week, he said, working rooms to fuel a campaign he insists is just trying to keep up with Mills as that side floods the Twin Cities media market with commercials designed to sway voters in the exurbs.

The Twin Cities exurbs make up 52 percent of the district’s population, both campaigns say, leaving the northern half — with Duluth its media center — home to the other 48 percent. That slight 4-point imbalance means a dollar goes further at the bottom of the district.

“We’re trying to get enough money to set the record straight and defend ourselves,” Nolan said. “Because if you don’t get that message out there, you lose.”

Yet even with the concentration of resources on the southern rim of the district, it would be folly to ignore Duluth, where an average of 49,930 voters have turned out for each of the past four presidential elections.

Each time, dating back to 2000, more than 60 percent of Duluth voters have favored both the Democratic presidential candidate and the DFL congressional candidate. And while that large bloc of Democratic voters hasn’t always sided with the winning presidential candidate, they’ve been responsible for carrying the Democratic congressional candidate into the House of Representatives with ease all four times.

In the face of those daunting numbers, Mills hasn’t forgotten about Duluth as the district’s hub in the north. Compared to 2014, Mills has been a more visible presence this time around — opening a victory center in Hermantown while also attending private fundraisers and speaking to small groups with some regularity. He even kicked off his latest campaign in Duluth by calling for a simpler and fairer tax code on income tax filing day in April.

There are things in Duluth the 44-year-old Mills can’t buy in the Twin Cities, he said during an October interview with the News Tribune. Namely, it’s the face time to go along with the commercial airtime that Mills appreciates about the smaller Duluth media market.

In the Twin Cities “they’re interested in Donald Trump and Erik Paulsen and Terri Bonoff and Angie Craig and Jason Lewis,” Mills said, listing candidates for the metro-area’s 2nd and 3rd Congressional races to make his point. “In Duluth, I sat down with Barbara Reyelts and was on talk radio with Brad Bennett. It’s a great media market for me.”

Sharing coffee at a Superior Street haunt with Becky Hall, the one-time state House candidate said she’s enjoying an election season out of the spotlight.

As a Duluth-based volunteer for Mills, Hall hosts fundraisers, among other duties, and is pleased when she gets to introduce the candidate to friends.

“From Day One, the first time I met him in 2013, I thought he was a good candidate,” Hall said. “He makes good eye contact with people and he listens.”

Mills garnered 33 percent of the Duluth vote in 2014, a total that fell shy of Chip Cravaack’s nearly 36 percent during his epic defeat of longtime incumbent Jim Oberstar in 2010. Reaching Cravaack’s percent total would give Mills about 1,000 additional Duluth votes — a precious total given the tightness of the race.

“We lost by 1.38 percent last time — a little over 3,700 votes,” Mills said. “People are letting their neighbors know that every vote matters.”

For Hall, who holds a conceal-and-carry permit and enjoys date nights with her husband at the shooting range, Mills resonates most when he both defends the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and advocates for a slimmer federal government.

“We’ve had our background checks,” Hall said of herself and her husband as a way of saying guns are regulated enough already.

One of the takeaways of this election season for Hall has been the rise of the College Republicans who join her at local events. Hall said she’s energized by the group, which has swelled from 10 to 15 loyalists for past elections to nearly 40 at regular meetings on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus.

UMD junior Kalley Erickson, an economics and political science major, is the vice chair of both the campus and regional College Republicans. She explained that college students are responding to the buzz surrounding the national election.

“The presidential election has taken over social media,” she said. “You can’t scroll more than five tweets without reading about Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.”

In Mills, they’ve found an ally who will buy them pizza, sit shoulder-to-shoulder and make phone calls with them and, generally, treat them like a member of the family, Erickson said.

“We love Stewart Mills,” she said.

Erickson said she believed Mills’ campaign earned broader justification this past week when Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, admitted the Affordable Care Act was “no longer affordable” for an increasing number of people.

“It took him a bit to get on the same page at Stewart,” Erickson said, “but I’m glad we’re all kind of realizing that.”

Surrounded by new and familiar faces at the Duluth DFL headquarters on London Road earlier this month, Joel Heller raised his voice above the increasing volume to say, “This is what we needed. People are fired up.”

Just a couple days earlier Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had descended onto the UMD campus. He was there to inspire voters and stir passions anew in his particular supporters — many of whom were struggling to care again.

Prior to that visit from Sanders, Heller had been worried about apathy in Duluth DFL voters, calling the campaign season “weird” and wondering if local Democrats had embraced the erstwhile socialist in Sanders so fully as to disconnect from 2016 politics altogether once he’d conceded the Democratic presidential nomination to Clinton late in the summer.

“I’ve never seen a stranger year than this one — and I was in a VA hospital having surgery for the umpteeth time when Oberstar lost,” said Heller, a veteran who now operates as a director for the state DFL party.

Heller gives throttle to the party’s voter-turnout machine by knocking on as many doors as anyone. While doing so, Heller admitted he’s had “good Democrats” tell him that while they may not vote for the polarizing Clinton they’d turn out for Nolan.

Once synonymous with Oberstar and the DFL, the 8th District is now an biennial coin toss, making Duluth a place that cannot merely rest on its DFL laurels, Heller said. The standing-room-only crowd that showed up for Sanders’ most recent visit helped prove to Heller that it won’t.

“If you want to watch something,” Heller said, “watch how West Duluth goes. Beth Olson and Jay Fosle is just a barnburner (for St. Louis County commissioner). It’s the biggest race in Duluth and we’re putting a lot of time and effort into West Duluth.

“But if Jay Fosle gets the Republicans out with him, it’s going to be a long night before we know how the Nolan-Mills race goes.”

Warren High mingled with Heller and other the bubbly party members at DFL headquarters.

The parties and their ideologies are further apart than at any point in his lifetime, the 95-year-old High said, holding his hands out wide to make his point. High doesn’t believe in Mills’ blind trust of the private sector to always do the right thing, he said, and he agrees with Nolan’s measured approach to opening up new mines on the Iron Range.

“We have to be very careful with our mining,” High said. “The headwaters have to be protected.”

High first voted for president during Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s fourth and final election in 1944 — 13 presidents and almost 20 presidential elections ago.

While High will never forget casting that first ballot, he was quick to use an old saw to characterize this election when he said, “It’s the most important election of my lifetime.”