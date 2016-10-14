Saturday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Overcast today, sun Sunday
It's a cloudy start to the weekend, but temperatures are still on the warmer side. There will be some scattered showers developing through the afternoon hours, and the winds will continue to be blustery up until about dinner time. However, an area of high pressure will create mostly clear skies with light winds by tonight. This will continue into Sunday, and temperatures will once again stay about 10 degrees above average. But, another shot of rain is likely on Monday.
-Meteorologist Dan Romano
7-day forecast:
Today: Overcast, scattered showers; High: 66, Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly clear; High: 62, Low: 47
Monday: P.M. thundershowers; High: 59, Low: 49
Tuesday: Lingering showers; High: 55, Low: 50
Wednesday: Partly sunny; High: 52, Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool; High: 48, Low: 36
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun; High: 52, Low: 35