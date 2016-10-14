Eh? Applefest honors
The winner of the Apple Peeling Contest at last weekend’s 55th annual Bayfield Apple Festival is from Duluth.
Applefest organizers reported that Allison Herreid created a peel measuring 173½ inches long — that’s more than 14 feet — during the contest on Saturday. The winning peel was 2 feet longer than the runner-up.
Andy Miller of Duluth won “Best Style” honors, for a peel that the judges described as the “shaggiest continuous peel.”
In voting to pick the festival’s favorite apple-themed food item, this year’s winner was the “Wapple Cone,” a fresh waffle cone filled with cheesecake and apple, made by Levi and Anne Leafblad of Bayfield.