Eh? Make Art With Shakespeare
A variety of period art activities will be offered at the University of Minnesota Duluth today in conjunction with the Shakespeare First Folio on exhibit at the university’s Tweed Museum of Art.
The “Make Art with Shakespeare” family event will feature Alison Aune, a professor of art education at UMD, and art education students helping at art activity stations and demonstrating printing, calligraphy, book-making and other skills.
The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. today at the Tweed Museum of Art on the UMD campus. It’s free and open to the public; parking is available in Lot A