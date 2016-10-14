Eh? Make Art With Shakespeare

The “Make Art with Shakespeare” family event will feature Alison Aune, a professor of art education at UMD, and art education students helping at art activity stations and demonstrating printing, calligraphy, book-making and other skills.

The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. today at the Tweed Museum of Art on the UMD campus. It’s free and open to the public; parking is available in Lot A