Eh? Gyro sale

The gyro sale at the church, 632 E. Second St., will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The proceeds will go toward the church’s community outreach and to upgrade the church kitchen.

At 1 p.m., Father Timothy Sas will give a presentation called “Orthodoxy in 15 Minutes: Iconography.” And organizers said that “throughout the afternoon, visitors are welcome to tour the church and ask any questions they may have about the Orthodox Christian faith, the most ancient Christian faith tradition.”