By mid-afternoon Friday, Elephant Rock was sporting an eye and toes. Throughout the day, people walking and playing disc golf in Lincoln Park had been stopping by the rock to talk with Swanson out of curiosity.

"It's fun, it's really been a fun day," Swanson said. "I've done some murals and things like that before, a few public art things, but 95 percent of my work is alone in my studio."

Swanson's completed rendering of the elephant is scheduled to be unveiled at noon Saturday at the rock, located along Lincoln Park Drive near the park's pavilion. The chalk rendering is part of the an open house in the neighborhood Saturday. To preserve the chalk drawing, a tarp covered Elephant Rock overnight.

Swanson was approached by the Lincoln Park Business Group to provide a chalk drawing that would add a fun element and draw the community to the area.

Swanson, whose artwork is usually acrylic paint on panels, said it took some research to figure out a medium he could use on the rock that was temporary but wouldn't wash off immediately. For Elephant Rock, he decided to use chalk and charcoal, mixed with water when needed.

"It's pretty temporary so honestly, the first rain or two, it'll mostly be gone. It's not made to stay forever; it's made to wash away," he said.

He has participated in chalk festivals before, but has never completed a piece of artwork on a surface like Elephant Rock.

"I painted elephants before, but generally I never have chalked a giant rock before. It sort of reminds me of looking at the clouds and then try to telling your friends, 'Oh, there's a unicorn up there,' but then ... adding the parts that help pull it together so they understand where you're coming from," he said.

With the rock's gray color akin to an elephant's skin, Swanson wanted to keep it as natural as possible and only add chalk where it was needed to create the look of an elephant.

"It already looks like elephant skin. It's really asking to just sorta be, less is more, to use the texture and colors that already exist," he said.

He had visited Elephant Rock before, but once he agreed to create the elephant artwork, he visited the rock again to get a sense of its size and proportion. He did a few sketches of the elephant at home and then decided on his favorite sketch to re-create on the rock, he said.

The weather was great on Friday, but he said that could have provided a challenge to finishing the project. Using a rock as a canvas also provides unique challenges.

"The texture of the rock is really different. It's hard to draw on because it's so bumpy it just breaks the chalk apart. There are some cracks that you just wish weren't there, but you just have to deal with them," he said.