Lincoln Park to host neighborhood open house Saturday

The Lincoln Park neighborhood will host an open house Saturday, with more than two dozen Lincoln Park organizations and businesses taking part to highlight business and consumer opportunities in the neighborhood.

The idea for the Lincoln Park Open House is modeled after the pop-up shops that opened in the neighborhood last year over the course of several Saturdays, Laing said.

"It was wildly popular," Laing said. "We were busy. Every single Saturday was busy."

Laing said the open house is part of a marketing strategy to revitalize the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Participating businesses and groups include Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Frost River, Twin Ports Cyclery, the Duluth Children's Museum, Lincoln Park Middle School and Duluth's Best Bread, among others, Laing said.

The Entrepreneur Fund will host a Commercial Resource Roundup at 1908 W. Superior St. Candi Broeffle, a business adviser at the Entrepreneur Fund, said the roundup is a one-stop shop for people looking to start a business, or buy or renovate a building.

The Entrepreneur Fund also will host two panels. A morning session from 10-11:30 a.m. will include panelists who own a business in Lincoln Park, Broeffle said. The afternoon panel from 1-2:30 p.m. will include local builders, architects, city officials and a representative from a local bank. They will discuss financial and technical issues related to opening a business.

The open house also will be an opportunity to see some of the area's up-and-coming businesses. Laing said Boreal, a coffeehouse and eatery slated to open next year, will give out samples at their future storefront, 1907 W. Superior St.

Next door, the OMC Smokehouse — slated to open in January — will be pressing cider with an old-time apple press.

Jeff Petcoff, general manager at Duluth Grill and the OMC Smokehouse, said the new restaurant's space is still under renovation, but the cider pressing will give employees an opportunity to start telling people about what to expect from OMC Smokehouse.

"We're just trying to get the word out that we're getting pretty serious about opening," Petcoff said.

Other open house activities include the American Indian Community Housing Organization's gallery opening, $5 all-day admission to the Duluth Children's Museum and music all day at Hemlocks Leatherworks, Laing said.

Community Action Duluth and the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative will host a community resource fair at 2424 W. Fifth St.

Some businesses will offer extended hours; Bent Paddle will open earlier than usual, Laing added, and will give away Duluth's Best Bread cinnamon rolls to the first 40 visitors.

There will be a shuttle bus available; much more information about the event is available on the "Our Lincoln Park" Facebook page.

Broeffle said she believes Lincoln Park is on the cusp of change.

"There is a lot of action happening in Lincoln Park," she said. "There are very active business owners in that area who want to help other business owners."

Petcoff said Lincoln Park businesses are working hard to improve the image of the neighborhood. He said a group of Lincoln Park business owners and employees toured the Minneapolis arts district and returned to Duluth with hopes of bringing Minneapolis' "funky vibe" to Lincoln Park.

"There's a ton more diversity (in Lincoln Park) and a lot more economic disparity between the different neighborhoods," Petcoff said. "So you see that, but you also see the life. It's an exciting place to be."

If you go

Lincoln Park Open House

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Various organizations and businesses in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood

More info: facebook.com/ourlincolnpark