Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Becoming windy and warming up ...
We'll start of the day with some sunshine. It will be a cooler start, but not like yesterday morning. We will see southerly winds gradually increase throughout the day. This will help boost temperatures across the region heading into the weekend. By day's end, winds could gust over 30 mph. We'll see a weak piece of energy sliding to our north late Friday and Saturday, bringing a chance for light rain. However, most of the rain looks to stay north of the Twin Ports.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Friday: Partly sunny, windy late, high 59, low 36.
Saturday: AM fog, light rain, high 64, low 54.
Sunday: Some sunshine, high 60, low 49.
Monday: AM showers, high 59, low 48.
Tuesday: Windy and wet, high 57, low 50.
Wednesday: Peeks of sun, high 48, low 40.
Thursday: Partly sunny, high 45, low 38.