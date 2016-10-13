We'll start of the day with some sunshine. It will be a cooler start, but not like yesterday morning. We will see southerly winds gradually increase throughout the day. This will help boost temperatures across the region heading into the weekend. By day's end, winds could gust over 30 mph. We'll see a weak piece of energy sliding to our north late Friday and Saturday, bringing a chance for light rain. However, most of the rain looks to stay north of the Twin Ports.