The Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday that the Indigenous Commission will be a resource for the city's Parks and Recreation Division in ensuring that indigenous language, symbols or art used on city signs is accurate and appropriate.

The Indigenous Commission is submitting a resolution for approval by the Duluth City Council authorizing it to be a "cultural liaison" for the parks division on both wayfinding and interpretive signs.

The Parks and Recreation Commission also unanimously approved Wednesday the name "Jean Duluth Dog Park" for the city's new dog park that officially opened in August on Riley Road. The dog park name will now go to the City Council for approval.