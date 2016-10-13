Lake Superior Zoo hires new CEO

The zoo’s Interim CEO Julene Boe will continue to serve in her same role until Leet’s arrival.

Leet is currently employed as a research operations manager working at Medtronic’s physiological research laboratory in Coon Rapids, where many of the company’s medical devices are tested. Leet holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology, evolution and animal behavior from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus, and a master’s degree in organizational management from Concordia University, St. Paul.

“We are excited for Corey to join us and believe that his background as a manager and as a scientific professional will help us shape the zoo’s future and enhance its value for our community,” said Diana Bouschor Dodge, president of the Lake Superior Zoological Society, in a written statement.

She went on to say: “Corey impressed us in the search and interview process. He brings a passion not only for the zoo but also for our community, the natural world and for how the zoo can play an important role in educating us about nature and conservation through up-close animal experiences.”

Leet worked at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, while still a student at the U of M. He also served on the board of directors of the Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley, where he helped with a campaign to fund capital improvements to the center and its grounds.

“I have been around nature and animals my entire life, and leading the Lake Superior Zoo is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my skills, experience and passion together at a time when the zoo is moving forward with exciting plans,” said Leet in a written statement. “In college, I dreamed of someday making my career at a zoo. To do so now in Duluth, a special place for my family, is a dream come true.”

Leet will join the zoo at a critical juncture. Its recent application for reaccreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums was tabled in September. While its current accreditation has been extended for one year, the Lake Superior Zoo will need to mend its finances to maintain its status, according to Boe, who said the facility has been operating at a deficit.

But the zoo is preparing to launch a capital campaign.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit zoological society, which manages the city-owned zoo, has put together an ambitious plans for $15 million in improvements to the facility.

“I am encouraged by the plan, as well as the long history that Duluth has of supporting and enjoying its zoo,” said Leet in a written statement. “Our goal is to ensure a strong future for the zoo, with input from our community. We have a great opportunity to get more people involved in creating a zoo to enjoy for generations to come.”