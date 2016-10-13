Duluth's Lake Superior Zoo hires new CEO

On Thursday, Leet, 36, was tapped to serve as CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth.

The zoo’s interim CEO, Julene Boe, will continue to serve in that capacity until Leet’s Jan. 2 arrival.

Leet currently is employed as a research operations manager working at Medtronic’s physiological research laboratory in Coon Rapids, Minn., where a wide array of the company’s medical devices are tested. Leet holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology, evolution and animal behavior from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and a master’s degree in organizational management from Concordia University in St. Paul.

A native of Waseca, in southern Minnesota, Leet said he was a town kid, but his dad worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as a boy he got to spend a lot of time with friends on farms. Those boyhood experiences helped fuel Leet’s dreams of becoming a veterinarian or of landing a job at a zoo.

“Growing up I had a real passion for the outdoors and for animals,” he said.

During college, Leet worked at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, where an internship blossomed into ongoing part-time and seasonal jobs.

“My initial plan actually was to work at the Minnesota Zoo. I had a lot of inroads there. But by the time I graduated, they had a lot of budget cuts. So there weren’t any opportunities,” he said.

Leet’s career plans took an unexpected turn when he went to work in the medical device industry. There, his employer, Medtronic, helped foot the bill for his master’s degree.

Speaking by phone Thursday, Leet said: “I’m in charge of a pretty large team here, about 50 employees. There’s a lot that goes into that, from strategic planning to leadership to coaching and feedback and that kind of stuff.”

Leet said he suspects much of what he has learned on the job at Medtronic will serve him well when he takes the reins at the Lake Superior Zoo.

“The way that we function here is almost like a small business within a larger organization, where we actually charge back for our services. We have our own (profit and loss) statement and we have to manage our expenses with the revenue, and it’s somewhat unpredictable, so in a lot of ways the financial structure is kind of similar to a zoo as well,” he said.

Leet said his division operates with a budget that includes annual revenue of $7 million to $8 million and expenses of between $6 million and $7 million.

Although Leet said he hadn’t been actively looking to leave Medtronic, his employer for the past 14 years, he couldn’t pass up the chance to apply for the job at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Even though he applied, Leet said he loves his work at Medtronic and wasn’t sure what he would do if he received a job offer from Duluth.

“But after meeting the (Lake Superior Zoological Society) board and doing more research on the zoo, it kind of felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

Diana Bouschor Dodge, president of the Lake Superior Zoological Society, praised the selection of Leet to lead the zoo.

“We are excited for Corey to join us and believe that his background as a manager and as a scientific professional will help us shape the zoo’s future and enhance its value for our community,” she said in a written statement.

She went on to say: “Corey impressed us in the search and interview process. He brings a passion not only for the zoo but also for our community, the natural world and for how the zoo can play an important role in educating us about nature and conservation through up-close animal experiences.”

Leet will join the zoo at a critical juncture. Its recent application for reaccreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums was tabled in September. While its current accreditation has been extended for one year, the Lake Superior Zoo will need to mend its finances to maintain its status, according to Boe, who said the facility has been operating at a deficit.

Just how far in the red the zoo may be remains unclear, however. Zoo officials declined to disclose any more information about their finances Thursday.

When asked to provide the 990 form nonprofits must file with the Internal Revenue Service each year, Rob Karwath, a spokesman for the zoo, said 2015 information was still unavailable.

He replied: “That form is still in process with our auditor and the board. It should be completed soon.”

The deadline for nonprofits to submit their 990s is May 15, but Karwath said the zoological society successfully filed for an extension.

The zoological society’s 2014 filing showed it finishing the year with a loss of $92,550.

Leet said he is aware of the zoo’s difficulties.

“There definitely have been some challenges for the zoo since the 2012 flood” that damaged the facility, he said. “But what really bolstered my confidence was talking to the zoo board and doing research on the new master plan that they’ve come together with the city on.”

Leet also took encouragement from his visits to the zoo..

“I talked to some of its patrons and I really felt the strong passion for the zoo, and I really felt that with the master plan and the way the partnership between the zoo board and the city is going that there’s really a great opportunity for some revitalization and growth, so we can get the zoo back to what it was before or even better,” he said.

The zoological society, which manages the city-owned zoo, has put together an ambitious plans for $15 million in improvements to the facility and it aims to launch a capital campaign in the coming months.

Leet said he believes in the zoo and its mission.

“This is a big step for me for me to move up there with two kids and a wife, who‘s a teacher. It’s a very impactful life change for me, and I wouldn’t make it if I didn’t have a lot of confidence in the zoo,” he said. “I’m really excited about helping take it to the next stages.”