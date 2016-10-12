Video: Cardboard boat races at UMD

1 / 2

University of Minnesota Duluth senior Sam Olson reacts to the cold water of Rock Pond at Bagley Nature Center after his cardboard boat fell apart during the American Society of Mechanical Engineers cardboard boat races in Duluth Wednesday evening. Olson was paddling one of the six cardboard boats entered in this year's competition and won a copy of the movie "Titanic" on VHS for having the most wrecked boat. (Clint Austin /caustin@duluthnews.com)

