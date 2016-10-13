The event, from 2-6 p.m. at the transportation center at 228 W. Michigan St., marks the grand opening of the Jefferson Lines ticket counter at the DTC. The event is free and open to the public.

Light refreshments will be served from 2-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be a program with remarks from Jefferson Lines and DTA officials. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will issue a proclamation marking Thursday as "Jefferson Lines Day" in the city, and there will be a ribbon-cutting at the ticket counter.

The $30 million Duluth Transportation Center opened earlier this year.