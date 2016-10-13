A portion of West First Street in downtown Duluth will close to traffic today to allow for the assembly of a crane to remove equipment from the roof of the CenturyLink building, the city reported.

The street will close between Third and Fourth avenues west today as the crane is assembled. Once assembled, the crane will be moved to the west end of the block, into the intersection of First Street and Fourth Avenue West. The intersection and adjacent parts of First Street and Fourth Avenue West will close to traffic Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Parts of West First Street will be converted to two-way traffic to allow for access to and from the city parking ramp connected to Maurices headquarters, and to the parking garage at 315 W. First St., the city reported.

If weather conditions cooperate, the crane is scheduled to be disassembled on Monday, which will again require the closure of First Street between Third and Fourth avenues west.