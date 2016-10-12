Resurfacing nearly complete on highways linking Orr, Crane Lake

More than 27 miles of road resurfacing between Orr and Crane Lake in northern St. Louis County has been completed for the year, county officials reported Wednesday.

The project involved resurfacing 16 miles of County Highway 23, also known as Orr-Buyck Road, and 11.5 miles of County Highway 24, known as Crane Lake Road.

Contractors completed final striping of the road earlier this week.

The final phase of the Highway 23 portion of the project, chip sealing to provide a protective surface, will be done next summer. The Highway 24 portion was completed in its entirety in August.

All together, the projects totaled $7.5 million to date and were funded with federal transportation dollars and the county's transportation sales tax.

Northland Constructors served as contractor for the Highway 23 portion of the project, and KGM Contractors served as the contractor for Highway 24.