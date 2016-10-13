Coppertop Church to host roast beef dinner tonight

Duluth’s First United Methodist Church — the Coppertop Church — will hold its fall roast beef dinner today from 4:30-7 p.m.

The dinner at the church, located at 230 E. Skyline Parkway, offers dine-in, drive-thru and carryout options. It includes roast beef, of course, and also mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, a dinner roll and apple pie.

The cost is $12 for adults, and $6 for kids 6 and younger. Proceeds go to support church ministries.

