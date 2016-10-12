Search
    Boo at the Zoo returns Saturday

    By News Tribune Today at 9:00 p.m.

    The annual Boo at the Zoo event returns to Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday and Oct. 22, giving Northland kids and their families the chance to trick-or-treat in costume on zoo grounds.

    This year’s event also will include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a “creepy critters” animal exhibit (and a chance to see the other zoo animals), costume contests, food vendors, face-painting and games.

    The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets for each day are $9 in advance or $10 at the gate, with kids 2 and younger free.

    Advance tickets are available online at lszooduluth.org, at the zoo at 7210 Fremont St., and at Super One Foods stores in the Northland.

    There will be a free shuttle bus from two church parking lots across Grand Avenue, and visitors are encouraged to use that option.

