Boo at the Zoo returns Saturday

The annual Boo at the Zoo event returns to Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday and Oct. 22, giving Northland kids and their families the chance to trick-or-treat in costume on zoo grounds.

This year’s event also will include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a “creepy critters” animal exhibit (and a chance to see the other zoo animals), costume contests, food vendors, face-painting and games.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets for each day are $9 in advance or $10 at the gate, with kids 2 and younger free.

Advance tickets are available online at lszooduluth.org, at the zoo at 7210 Fremont St., and at Super One Foods stores in the Northland.

There will be a free shuttle bus from two church parking lots across Grand Avenue, and visitors are encouraged to use that option.