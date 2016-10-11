Wednesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Temperatures to drop significantly
An area of high pressure will not only lock much colder air in place but begin to clear us out by this afternoon. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be nearly 30 degrees colder than temperature readings this past Monday, when we hit the mid-70s. Our next chance of rain comes on Saturday with an area of low pressure riding the jet stream parked to our north. A trailing cold front will be responsible for a wet Saturday.
-Meteorologist Justin Liles
7-Day Forecast:
Today: Decreasing clouds; High: 45, Low: 40
Thursday: More sunshine; High: 50, Low: 30
Friday: A windy day; High: 58, Low: 36
Saturday: A wet Saturday; High: 62, Low: 48
Sunday: A little more sun; High: 60, Low: 47
Monday: Rain showers possible; High: 60, Low: 48
Tuesday: Light rain; High: 52, Low: 44