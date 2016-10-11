Duluth Mayor hosts City Hall in the City

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will host another "City Hall in the City" event next Tuesday, the latest in a series of listening sessions she is holding at venues across Duluth.

She'll be joined by At Large City Councilor Barb Russ at the event, which will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St.

City residents are encouraged to attend Tuesday's session, where they'll be able to meet individually with Larson and Russ, or write down their concerns to be reviewed with city staff at a later time.

There also will be art supplies available so children can draw and share their own ideas for the city. The drawings will be collected to hang in the mayor's office.

After Tuesday, the next City Hall in the City event is slated to take place on Nov. 30, with Larson joined by 2nd District Councilor Joel Sipress.