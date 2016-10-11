Rummage sale at the DNT

The News Tribune is hosting a rummage sale on Friday at its offices in downtown Duluth, with the money raised going to support the Newspapers in Education program in local schools.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DNT, 424 W. First St., across from Duluth City Hall.

You’ll find clothing, shoes, household items and books among the many rummage sale items.

Newspapers in Education (NIE) is a program which provides newspapers as tools for learning at low or no cost to schools in our area.