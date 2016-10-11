Northland residents make a commitment to diversity

Left to right, Ivy Vainio, multicultural student services coordinator, helps UWS student Brittany MacDonell tape her comment to a board for a photo as fellow student Layee Sanoe looks on Tuesday during the “One Step – One Action – Right Now” campaign launched at UWS. They were among dozens of community members who were pictured with their comments.

Dozens of Northland residents made a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. With markers and brightly colored paper, each crafted a sentence about what they intend to do to make a difference.

"One sentence can affect somebody so hugely," said Fox 21 news anchor Dan Hanger.

Participants were then photographed with their words.

"It's the first step," said Gabriela "Gaby" Theis, interim multicultural affairs coordinator for the campus. "Take the picture and take the action."

The university's monthly theme, "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," inspired Theis to create the homegrown "One Step — One Action — Right Now" campaign.

Before Tuesday's event, a number of Twin Ports residents stepped up to put their intentions down in writing, ranging from a 7-year-old to Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

"The Duluth Police Department commits to hiring candidates who reflect the diversity of our community," wrote Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

"I want to visit UWS to encourage minority students to participate in our community and feel welcome," wrote retired state Sen. Bob Jauch of Poplar.

"I will continue to see people for people," wrote Cathedral School student Camden Nielsen.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander focused on recognizing and addressing disparate treatment by officers to provide fair and equal treatment to all the people they serve.

"Just as I don't want to be a victim of violence because of the uniform I wear, I also recognize that people don't want to be victims of violence because of the color of their skin," Alexander told the crowd.

Those who attended Tuesday's event were encouraged to write their own statements.

"For me it's kind of like I'm not only telling it to myself, I'm telling it to everybody else," said Amanda Plucinski, an elementary education major from Ashland who made the promise to teach her future students about cultural diversity. "You commit more to it if other people see it."

Ephraim Nikoi, an associate professor of communication at UWS, said he planned to keep his words on display in his office.

Larson couldn't attend the event, but she left a message.

"As mayor, I commit to policies and practices that make Duluth a safe and welcoming home for everyone," she wrote.

With about 800 employees, the city of Duluth can take the lead in encouraging diversity, said community relations officer Phil Jents, both in hiring practices and ensuring that boards reflect the community they serve. He pointed out a recent change to some hiring qualifications, removing the need for a driver's license if the job doesn't require the employee to drive. It's a way to break down barriers to employment, Jents said.

Attendees appreciated the diversity of the audience at Tuesday's event.

"It was nice for me to be able to recognize people from across a lot of different sectors, a lot of different aspects of the community, both on the Superior side and the Duluth side," said Doug Bowen-Bailey of Duluth, an interpreter, educator and community advocate.

They also appreciated where the event was held.

"There are a lot of things that are kind of started and led on the Duluth side of the Twin Ports, so I think it's really important to lift up and honor the fact that work is being done on both sides of the bridge," Bowen-Bailey said.

Pictures of the participants with their statements will be posted on UW-Superior's Multicultural Students & Alumni Group Facebook page.