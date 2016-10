An informational session on Medicare along with a "community dialogue" on the future of Medicare and Social Security will be presented on Thursday in Duluth.

Sponsored by the Citizens Federation of Northeast Minnesota, the free event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Road.

For more information, call (218) 727-0207 or email admin@citizensfed.org. An RSVP is desired but not required.