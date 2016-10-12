Pressroom Podcast: The real life Champ

University of Minnesota Duluth mascot Champ takes a quick break from homecoming festivities to chat with us this week.

Taylor Korum, aka Champ, has been donning a giant gray Bulldog head at UMD football and hockey games, homecoming parades, alumni gatherings, and other school sponsored events for the past five years.

Find out how he got the gig, what his favorite thing about being Champ is and what’s next for him after graduation.

What we are into this week: Our new intro music courtesy of the eternal intern, horror film on Netflix titled “Hush”, MLB playoffs, the Minnesota Lynx, and the upcoming Netflix show “Mascots”.

