James Fields in his 1988 mugshot from Texas (left) and his most current mugshot from the state of Minnesota.

James Fields will spend at least three more years in prison.

That was the decision Tuesday by Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy, announced to the family of one of Fields' two murder victims, Donald Isakson of Hermantown.

While the state does not make the parole decisions immediately public, the department did share the decision early Tuesday afternoon with Isakson's family who have pleaded for the state to keep Fields, 54, behind bars where he's been for 28 years.

"Today is a good day. Under the old system they have to at least look at him every two or three years, so this is as good as we were going to get," Kim Nygard, daughter of Don Isakson, told the News Tribune.

Nygaard praised Roy for meeting with the family immediately after his decision was sent to Fields. In the past, victims' families have been notified by telephone. Five of Isakson's six children attended the hearing in St. Paul. Isakson's wife, Shirley, 82, was sick and unable to attend.

Officially Fields' request for parole was "stayed" for three years. It was Fields' third shot at parole following hearings in 2002 and 2014.

According to state documents obtained by the News Tribune, Fields in recent years has taken responsibility for killing Isakson and is undergoing therapy at the state's medium-security Lino Lakes prison.

But Roy in 2014 indicated Fields still had a ways to go to be considered rehabilitated and worthy of a pathway to release.

Nygaard said that was the same message the family received Tuesday "that he still had a big hole to dig out of after committing two murders."

Nygard thanked the Twin Ports community for rallying to her family's support after media reports of the possible parole.

Fields is one of 113 first-degree murder convicts in Minnesota prisons who are eligible for parole after serving their minimum sentences — either 17 or 30 years depending on when they were convicted — because they were convicted before Minnesota law changed to make first-degree life sentences mandatory with no chance for parole.

Under state law the general public is not informed of upcoming parole hearings and is prohibited from attending. The results are made public, after the fact, released only on formal request.

Tragic meeting

In late November 1988, already a convicted murderer at age 26, James William Fields was fresh out of the Texas prison system, had his 15-year-old girlfriend and two stolen handguns by his side and was ready to head out of the Deep South.

Fields and the girl left Jackson, Miss., with $45, drove until their car broke down, hitched rides with truckers to Minnesota and eventually made it to the Iron Range.

That's where they ran into Don Isakson. Late in the morning of Dec. 6 Isakson stopped to pick up the hitchhikers along U.S. Highway 53 just north of Virginia on his way to the International Falls area. It was something Don Isakson would do, his friends and family say — give a ride to a couple of underdressed young people on a frigid December morning.

Isakson was a new grandfather, a volunteer coach and youth leader and all-around great guy, his friends had noted. He was a foreman with the Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railway heading north to check on the railroad's shop in Rainier on the Ontario border.

Within 90 minutes Fields pulled a .22 caliber revolver on Isakson and stuck it in the driver's ribs. He forced Isakson to turn down a side road and get out of the car, took his wallet and cash, marched him into the snowy Koochiching County woods and then shot Isakson four times, killing him.

The couple drove north in Isakson's unmarked company car. They tried to enter Canada but, lacking any identification, were turned away. Fields pointed the stolen car south, apparently aiming for Mexico. The couple managed to stay ahead of law enforcement for two days — through the Dakotas, Nebraska and Colorado, using Isakson's credit cards and spending his cash — all the way to Utah where they finally were pulled over by a state trooper for speeding. By then the Chevrolet Celebrity had been reported stolen.

The couple was arrested without incident and jailed. Fields was still carrying Isakson's wallet, money clip and family photographs. The murder weapon was tucked along the driver's seat.

That was Dec. 8, 1988. Fields has been in custody every day since then, nearly 28 years. And that's where Isakson's family wants him to stay.

In 1979, according to Texas and Mississippi court records, 17-year-old Fields escaped from detention centers after being convicted of auto theft. In 1980 he was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including burglary, battery, evading arrest, possessing marijuana and shoplifting.

On May 19, 1982, Fields was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of Ronald D. Merritt in Dallas. Dallas police described the killing as being related to Merritt's sexual orientation, what might now be considered a hate crime. Fields claimed self-defense.

Fields was convicted of Merritt's murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. His sentenced later was reduced to 15 years. But with overcrowded prisons, Texas law at the time allowed prisoners to be released after serving just a fraction of their sentence. Fields was paroled on May 15, 1988, after serving just six years.

He shot and Killed Isakson less than seven months later.

After his girlfriend testified against him, Fields pleaded guilty to Isakson's murder in 1988 with the only stipulation on his behalf that he not be sent back to the Texas prison system. He was the last person to be sentenced for first-degree murder in Minnesota under an old law by which even convicted first-degree murderers could get a parole hearing after just 14 years and become eligible for potential freedom after 17 years. Earlier in 1989, Minnesota lawmakers had changed first-degree murder sentences to mandatory life without parole for at least 30 years, but the rule didn't kick in until Aug. 1 — three days after Fields' sentencing.

In 2005 state law changed again, making a life sentence mandatory, with no parole possible, for nearly all first-degree intentional murder cases.

In addition to the 113 murderers who are or will become eligible for parole in Minnesota in coming years, at least 47 other convicted murderers already have been granted their freedom in recent years under Roy's administration, including seven in 2015 and five already this year.