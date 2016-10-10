UMD professor defends House seat

Incumbent District 7A Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, will face a unique Republican challenger in Dylan Raddant, as she seeks her second term representing eastern Duluth at the state legislature.

Raddant is a personal care assistant who is transitioning her gender from male to female, who said she's not afraid to push some boundaries.

"I will say that I'm out of the box, because there are many policies that will be incongruent with what many in the majority of the Republican Party state. However, I believe that these policies of mine are actually more conservative than what the mainstream conservatism says. For example, I have said that government should not interfere with an individual's ability to use whatever restroom they choose or to use whatever hormones they need," she said.

Schultz, who is an economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, praised Raddant for her effort to break barriers, saying Minnesota needs more diversity in state government.

"She's really brave to be doing what she's doing," Schultz said. "I give her a lot of credit."

But while Raddant has been quick to criticize some of her opponent's political positions, Schultz said: "I haven't heard a lot of solutions from Dylan."

Raddant questioned some of the funding requests in the bonding bill that stalled during the last legislative session.

"There were numerous bonding proposals from the DFL Senate that I happened to disagree with, such as the $26 million for Glensheen Mansion and the hockey rinks throughout the state that were to be funded, when we have a lot of stuff that needs fixing," Raddant said, pointing to improved mental health care services, smaller class sizes and basic transportation infrastructure as higher-priority needs.

With the DFL at a 12-seat disadvantage in the House, Schultz said her first term was sometimes trying.

"We didn't get a lot done when I was there because I was in the minority party," she said. "I dropped a lot of bills, but none of them got a hearing in the House, and they were good bills — for instance, public option on the exchange, and now we see the individual health insurance market failing. I also proposed automatic voter registration to improve our voter turnout."

But Schultz remains undiscouraged and said: "I'm still really motivated to get things done next session, if we take back the majority in the House."

Raddant suggested Schultz would be wise to tone down what she sees as her opponent's sometimes overpartisan rhetoric.

"If elected, I would sit down and confer with both parties, Republican and Democrat alike, to see if there can be a compromise. I don't see that necessarily with my opponent, however, based on her numerous attacks against the Republican Party," Raddant said.

Schultz places little stock in such criticism.

"I vote my values, and I vote the values of my constituents. If they happen to be more Democratic values, then they are. But I work with Republicans all the time. We're colleagues. I'm friends with many of them," she said, noting that she has worked across the aisle on numerous issues, including local government aid formulas and health care policies.

Raddant suggested the inability of the Legislature to pass bonding, tax and transportation bills this past session is symptomatic of a serious problem.

"I am consistently concerned about the lack of consensus from both parties and their inability to pass a bonding bill. Now I understand that there are certain aspects of the bonding bill that caused the bonding bill to fail, such as the fact that everything seemed to occur at the 11th hour," she said. "Some of the bonding bill proposals weren't introduced until a few minutes before the actual bonding bill deadline arrived."

On the point of lawmakers needing to get their work done sooner, Schultz and Raddant seem to agree.

"We need to set earlier deadlines for targets for a bonding bill, because we didn't see a bonding bill from the Republicans until 11:30 on the last day of the session. And that needs to happen earlier so there's public comment and more transparency. We can't have these backroom deals with two or three people in the room," Schultz said.

Raddant said that if elected she will remain focused on results.

"I tend to focus on the need to create a more efficient government for all of the 35,000 to 40,000 constituents who currently reside in my district. I don't worry about the flashiness. I just want to create a low-key campaign that benefits the people here," she said.

Schultz, too, said she's eager to see the House operate more effectively, but she said that likely will require a change of leadership.

"What the Republicans showed me is that they don't know how to govern when they do have the majority, because for the first two months in my committees, we didn't do anything. When the Democrats had the majority in 2012 and 2014, compare how much they did, in terms of passing legislation," Schultz said.

Minnesota House District 7A

Dylan Raddant

AGE: 21

OCCUPATION: Overnight personal care assistant

EDUCATION: Superior High School Class of 2013 graduate, attended Arizona State

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Former volunteer for Teenage Republicans

ENDORSEMENTS: Minnesota Gun Owners Political Action Committee

FAMILY: n/a

WEBSITE: dylanraddantfor7A.com

Jennifer Schultz