Monday's highs in the mid-70s were the first time we've hit that mark since Sept. 11. A slow-moving frontal boundary will interact with an upper-level low over the next 24 hours. This will create some rain, but then colder air returns and there is a chance for seeing some light snow heading into Wednesday morning. This is significant because high pressure will bring in much colder air by Wednesday. Temperatures will be nearly 30 degrees lower Wednesday than yesterday.

Seven-day forecast

Tuesday: Light showers, with high of 58 and low of 53

Wednesday: A.M. flurries possible, with high of 45 and low of 40

Thursday: A chilly day, with high of 49 and low of 30

Friday: A few clouds, with high of 59 and low of 36

Saturday: Scattered showers, with high of 62 and low of 48

Sunday: Warmer, with high of 60 and low of 46

Monday: Light rain to return, with high of 55 and low of 44