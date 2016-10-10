Bygones for Oct. 11
News Tribune, Oct. 11, 1976
- An early morning fire yesterday destroyed the Boyer Lumber Co. warehouse in Virginia, causing damage of at least $500,000. The fire, which could be seen for 15 miles, burned for several hours and threatened to spread to at least six nearby residences.
News Tribune, Oct. 11, 1996
- An orderly group of more than 200 people marched for peace through downtown Duluth yesterday afternoon. The march, sponsored by Men as Peacemakers, led to a rally in Lake Place Park where participants made commitments to personal peacemaking.
- The Lincoln Park Business Group has received $114,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to fix up three blocks of West Superior Street. Community leaders plan to use the money to repave sidewalks and install street lights between 16th and 19th avenues.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.