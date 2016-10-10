Bygones for Oct. 11

The U.S. Coast Guard has proposed a communication station in northern Minnesota that would aid navigation on the Great Lakes. The project, called Loran-C, would locate the station in either Koochiching County or Lake of the Woods County.

News Tribune, Oct. 11, 1996

An orderly group of more than 200 people marched for peace through downtown Duluth yesterday afternoon. The march, sponsored by Men as Peacemakers, led to a rally in Lake Place Park where participants made commitments to personal peacemaking.

The Lincoln Park Business Group has received $114,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to fix up three blocks of West Superior Street. Community leaders plan to use the money to repave sidewalks and install street lights between 16th and 19th avenues.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.