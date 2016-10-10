Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 11

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Vikingbank, shown at Peavey on May 29, is scheduled to depart this morning with bentonite. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone and leaving in the afternoon for Two Harbors; American Century, departing with coal; Vikingbank, departing with bentonite

    Afternoon: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

