Shipping traffic for Oct. 11
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone and leaving in the afternoon for Two Harbors; American Century, departing with coal; Vikingbank, departing with bentonite
Afternoon: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.