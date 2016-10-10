Shipping traffic for Oct. 11

The Vikingbank, shown at Peavey on May 29, is scheduled to depart this morning with bentonite. (Photo by Carole Lent)

Morning: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone and leaving in the afternoon for Two Harbors; American Century, departing with coal; Vikingbank, departing with bentonite

Afternoon: Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Superior entry

No traffic expected

Two Harbors

Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.