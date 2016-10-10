Public invited to address high-speed rail crossings

The Northern Lights Express high-speed rail project that would connect the Twin Ports and Twin Cities with passenger rail service will be the topic of open houses this month to discuss the potential changes to railroad grade crossings in the project corridor.

Railroad grade crossings are locations where a roadway crosses railroad tracks at the same level rather than crossing above or below the tracks.

Meetings are scheduled for later this month in Hinckley, Cambridge, Askov and Superior.

In the project corridor, there are 169 public and private railroad grade crossings. Modifications to improve overall safety are being proposed for most public railroad grade crossings. Private railroad grade crossings will also be evaluated for potential safety improvements.

The public is invited to attend the open houses to hear more about the proposed safety improvements and changes to the railroad grade crossings. Also, attendees will receive an update on the project work and schedule and be able to talk to project staff. There will be no formal presentations.

The Hinckley meeting will be Oct. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Hinckley-Finlayson High School at 201 Main St. E. in Hinckley. The Superior meeting will be Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the city's Government Center at 1316 N. 14th St.

The NLX high-speed intercity passenger rail project is planned to provide rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, operating on about 152 miles of existing BNSF railway track.

The NLX Project is being managed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in consultation with the Federal Railroad Administration and with cooperation from the Minneapolis-Duluth/Superior Passenger Rail Alliance, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and local communities. For more information, to to dot.state.mn.us/nlx.