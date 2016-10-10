Duffy: Trump's remarks about women are 'reprehensible'

In a 2005 recording made public Friday, Trump — then a reality TV personality — makes lewd comments about groping women and trying to seduce a married woman.

Duffy, who is running against Democratic challenger Mary Hoeft for a fourth term representing Wisconsin's 7th District, had been a vocal supporter of Trump in the past few months.

"Trump's recent comments are reprehensible," Duffy said in the emailed statement Monday. "I never endorsed Donald Trump because of his stance on women or his family values. I endorsed him for his policies — defeating ISIS, securing our border and growing our economy. Four years of Hillary Clinton would be unacceptable."

On Saturday, Republican Stewart Mills, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District seat, issued a statement calling Trump's remarks "crude, vulgar and completely inappropriate."

And WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is facing a tough re-election battle against Democrat Russ Feingold, issued a statement saying: "Donald Trump's recent comments are completely indefensible and I refuse to even attempt to try and do so."

While some prominent Republicans have called for Trump to drop out of the race, Johnson, Mills and Duffy have not done so.