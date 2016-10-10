Duluth police ID pedestrian killed by truck on Sunday

Police have identified the pedestrian and driver involved in a fatal collision Sunday afternoon in Duluth's Hillside.

James Mulligan, 56, was killed when he was struck by a pickup driven by 21-year-old Savanna Olson just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue East and Sixth Street, the Duluth Police Department reported.

Police said Olson was turning onto the avenue when her vehicle struck Mulligan in the intersection. Mulligan was pronounced dead at the scene.

That intersection has stop signs for traffic on Sixth Street.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and final reports on the incident are not expected in the "near future."