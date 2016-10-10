Deer River man dies in Highway 2 crash

A 30-year-old Deer River man died after his car crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle Sunday night on U.S. Highway 2 east of Warba.

Adam Holecek was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima west on Highway 2 and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 38-year-old Shawn Springer of Superior, the Minnesota State Patrol reported in a news release.

Holecek died at the scene. Springer was not injured and a passenger in Holecek's vehicle, 22-year-old Brian Watson of Grand Rapids, was taken to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 8:09 p.m. and road conditions were dry at the time, the Patrol reported. Both vehicles were totaled. Authorities reported Monday that it was not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.