Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Plenty of sun with rain Tuesday
High pressure will clear us out today, and plenty of sun will help bring temperatures up to the mid- to lower 60s. Southerly flow will increase as a warm front pushes through the region and bumps winds up to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25. The sun will be short-lived as the trailing cold front brings rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Enough moisture from the south could result in a few isolated rumbles of thunder.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 64, low 53.
Tuesday: Clear AM, rain PM, high 59, low 40.
Wednesday: AM showers, high 45, low 32.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 48, low 35.
Friday: Increasing clouds, high 55, low 46.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 60, low 48.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 59, low 47.