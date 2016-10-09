High pressure will clear us out today, and plenty of sun will help bring temperatures up to the mid- to lower 60s. Southerly flow will increase as a warm front pushes through the region and bumps winds up to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25. The sun will be short-lived as the trailing cold front brings rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Enough moisture from the south could result in a few isolated rumbles of thunder.