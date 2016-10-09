Search
    Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Plenty of sun with rain Tuesday

    By WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Boswell Today at 10:18 p.m.

    High pressure will clear us out today, and plenty of sun will help bring temperatures up to the mid- to lower 60s. Southerly flow will increase as a warm front pushes through the region and bumps winds up to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25. The sun will be short-lived as the trailing cold front brings rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Enough moisture from the south could result in a few isolated rumbles of thunder.

    SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

    Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 64, low 53.

    Tuesday: Clear AM, rain PM, high 59, low 40.

    Wednesday: AM showers, high 45, low 32.

    Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 48, low 35.

    Friday: Increasing clouds, high 55, low 46.

    Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 60, low 48.

    Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 59, low 47.

