Bygones for Oct. 10
News Tribune,Oct. 10, 1976
- A report released yesterday by the Great Lakes Water Quality Board identifies the Duluth-Superior harbor as one of the 11 water quality problem areas of Lake Superior. The report is based on water samples taken from the harbor in 1975.
News Tribune,Oct. 10, 1996
- The Duluth School Board next week will decide whether to seek an exemption from the state to allow more minority students to attend Nettleton and Grant schools. The schools currently exceed the state rule that keeps minority enrollments below 26 percent in any school.
- Next week, WLSSD will begin using a new air-purifying biofilter that officials hope will reduce the bad odors coming from the facility. The $900,000 system will collect smelly air and break down odors in the air before it is released.
