Bygones for Oct. 10

A joint Minnesota-Wisconsin commission, working on a draft compact for merging development and management of the ports of Duluth and Superior, will meet this week in Superior. The commission will be discussing the complex problems of financing the proposed merger.

News Tribune,Oct. 10, 1996

The Duluth School Board next week will decide whether to seek an exemption from the state to allow more minority students to attend Nettleton and Grant schools. The schools currently exceed the state rule that keeps minority enrollments below 26 percent in any school.

Next week, WLSSD will begin using a new air-purifying biofilter that officials hope will reduce the bad odors coming from the facility. The $900,000 system will collect smelly air and break down odors in the air before it is released.

