Shipping traffic for Oct. 10

The Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort arrived in Duluth on Sunday to unload limestone and load iron ore pellets. (Photo by Karl Everett)

Morning: Lee A. Tregurtha, departing light; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort, departing with iron ore pellets; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal and departing in the evening

Evening: American Century, arriving to load coal; Vikingbank, arriving to load bentonite

Superior entry

Afternoon: American Mariner, departing with iron ore pellets

Two Harbors

Morning: Edwin H. Gott, departing with iron ore pellets; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets; Edgar B. Speer, arriving late mornint or early afternoon to load iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.