Pedestrian killed by truck in Duluth

A 56-year-old man died from injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck in Duluth's Hillside neighborhood Sunday, police said.

At 1:58 p.m., the Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle at the corner of Sixth Avenue East and Sixth Street, spokesman Ronald Tinsley said. Officers determined that the man was hit when the truck, driven by a 21-year-old woman, was turning onto Sixth Avenue East from Sixth Street.

Emergency medical service pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities did not release the names of those involved or any other details about the crash. The incident remains under investigation, Tinsley said.

