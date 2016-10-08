Shipping traffic for Oct. 9
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: American Integrity, arriving to load coal and departing in the evening; Lee A. Tregurtha, arriving to unload limestone; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort, arriving to unload limestone
Evening: American Mariner, arriving to unload coal
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.