    Shipping traffic for Oct. 9

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Isa moves toward the Aerial Lift Bridge from anchor this Friday morning. The Cyprus-flagged vessel was at Peavey loading grain on Saturday and was expected to leave port Saturday night. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: American Integrity, arriving to load coal and departing in the evening; Lee A. Tregurtha, arriving to unload limestone; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort, arriving to unload limestone

    Evening: American Mariner, arriving to unload coal

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to  load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

