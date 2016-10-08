High pressure will clear us out today and plenty of sun will help bring temperatures up to the low to mid-50s. Southerly flow will increase tomorrow as a warm front will sweep through and bump highs into the 60s. Tuesday gives a chance of some rain showers. By Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures with overnight lows struggling to reach the 30s in some spots. By the end of the week temperatures will again climb back near 60. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell