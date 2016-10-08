Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: A nice week ahead
High pressure will clear us out today and plenty of sun will help bring temperatures up to the low to mid-50s. Southerly flow will increase tomorrow as a warm front will sweep through and bump highs into the 60s. Tuesday gives a chance of some rain showers. By Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures with overnight lows struggling to reach the 30s in some spots. By the end of the week temperatures will again climb back near 60. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, high 52, low 44
Monday: A little warmer, high 62, low 47
Tuesday: Chance of showers, high 56, low 34
Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, high 46, low 30
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine, high 51, low 35
Friday: A pleasant day, high 57, low 45
Saturday: Clouds return, high 60, low 48