Review: Lust, jealousy and murder take center stage

Shakespeare is in the air! The inimitable Bard is a rock star on the 400th anniversary of his death. Area bardolators are reveling this month in dance concerts, art exhibits, lectures, music, movies, and the Holy Grail of the literary world, Shakespeare’s First Folio on display at UMD’s Tweed Gallery.

As part of October’s Shakespeare-mania, Wise Fool Shakespeare’s “Othello” opened on Friday night, replete with a plateful of of lust, jealousy, deception, lies and murder.

Director Chani Ninneman has chosen a traditional Elizabethan approach for her production. While “Othello” is often done with modern military costumes and a more avant-garde approach to staging, this production will please the Shakespeare purists in the crowd. Kristen Biles’ elegant costumes and Jeff Brown’s Moorish-motif scenic design provide a visual feast.

Ninneman has brought in two out-of-town actors for her leads. Equity actress Meredith M. Sweeney, who graduated from UWS, returns to town to play Desdemona, Othello’s wronged wife. Sweeney’s crystal clear delivery makes Shakespeare’s words accessible to the ears of a modern audience. She blends the honesty and sincerity the role demands with a purity that becomes particularly excruciating and heartrending as she begs for her life in the final “put out the light” scene.

Jamel S. Anderson, a Twin Cities-based actor, plays the title role. Anderson’s soft projection makes him occasionally hard to understand, especially in his quieter, more reserved speeches. While he has many believable moments, most particularly later in the play when Othello’s anger and blind jealousy erupt, he does not display enough of the bigger than life bravado that “the Moor” must have to take the stage.

Really, however, in any production of “Othello” the showy role is Iago, the dastardly villain who spins the sticky spider web that ensnares the poor souls around him. Tim Komatsu has absolute control of Shakespeare’s language and poetry, with his projection and diction spot on. He is particularly perverse and malevolent in Iago’s critical asides, bringing to chilling life the line, “I am not what I am.”

Some top notch character work in secondary roles is performed by Brad Damon (Cassio), Andrew Kirov (Roderigo) and Jennie Ross (Emilia). Each of them makes their vivid characterizations integral strands in the tapestry of the production. Everyone in the ensemble is committed to the piece in even the smaller roles.

“Othello” demonstrates anew the Shakespearean themes that remain a timeless part of our American landscape including domestic violence, the demeaning and objectification of women, and racism. And, in the political insanity of the moment, a key quote from the script resonates when Iago says, “We cannot all be masters, nor all masters cannot be truly followed.”

To have a company in town dedicated to producing at least one work in Shakespeare’s canon each season is an asset not many cities of our size can claim. We have Wise Fool and Chani Ninneman making our cultural scene even more rich and diverse. Huzzah!

If you go

What: Wise Fool presents Shakespeare’s “Othello”

When: Today at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.; Oct. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. (Sundays are pay what you can at the door)

Where: Lincoln Park Middle School

Tickets: wisefoolshakespeare.com or 218-269-4953