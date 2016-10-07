Search
    Saturday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Another chance for frost, but warming

    By WDIO WIRT on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:46 p.m.

    The cold temperatures we've been experiencing will continue today with our high reaching only 47. The low tonight will drop down to 34, bringing with it a chance of frost throughout the area. It will warm up a bit for Sunday and Monday, with fewer clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday and near 60 on Monday. Our weekend won't be spoiled because of the warmer air returning Sunday. The next shot of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday.

    7-Day Forecast:

    Today: Partly sunny and cool; High: 47, Low: 33

    Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer; High: 54, Low: 34

    Monday: Increasing clouds; High: 60, Low: 43

    Tuesday: Chance of rain; High: 55, Low: 47

    Wednesday: Clouds decrease; High: 48, Low: 34

    Thursday: Sunny and fair; High: 54, Low: 30

    Friday: Increasing clouds; High: 56, Low: 35 

