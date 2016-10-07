Saturday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Another chance for frost, but warming
The cold temperatures we've been experiencing will continue today with our high reaching only 47. The low tonight will drop down to 34, bringing with it a chance of frost throughout the area. It will warm up a bit for Sunday and Monday, with fewer clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday and near 60 on Monday. Our weekend won't be spoiled because of the warmer air returning Sunday. The next shot of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday.
7-Day Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny and cool; High: 47, Low: 33
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer; High: 54, Low: 34
Monday: Increasing clouds; High: 60, Low: 43
Tuesday: Chance of rain; High: 55, Low: 47
Wednesday: Clouds decrease; High: 48, Low: 34
Thursday: Sunny and fair; High: 54, Low: 30
Friday: Increasing clouds; High: 56, Low: 35