Northland park to be renamed in honor of fire victim

Sixty-eight years after her father became the sole casualty of a factory fire in Cass Lake, Minn., Pat Ryan still remembers watching the flames.

"I was looking out the window, all of the kids watching the fire, and (my brother) came and he got me and I'll never forget it," said Ryan, who now lives near Superior and serves on the Douglas County Board. "He said, 'Get away from the window, our dad will never get out of there.' "

Today, thanks to the efforts of Ryan and her family, the park at the site of the fire in the community along U.S. Highway 2 in Cass County will officially receive a new name honoring her father: The Forrest E. Villier Memorial Park.

They believe it is a fitting tribute for a man who was a veteran, who showed heroism during the fire, and who for years went above and beyond to help his community — especially the local children.

The box factory in Cass Lake burned on the morning of Dec. 14, 1948, while Villier and others were at work.

"When he got to the door he helped another guy out," Ryan said, but he then was overcome by the smoke and didn't make it out of the building. Villier had been wounded while serving in World War I and had only one lung, Ryan said.

Thinking of others was typical for Villier, his daughter said, recalling how when she was a child, her dad would take her to the local movie theater on Friday nights and pay for her ticket — which in those days cost a nickel — and then buy tickets for the other kids as well.

"These kids would come into the theater and they'd say, 'Ha ha ha, your dad bought my ticket,' and I would think, 'Well what's the big deal? He bought mine, too,' " Ryan said. "Now when I sit back and think ... he would stay outside and every kid who didn't have any money to go in, he'd go buy them a ticket. ... He would give you the shirt off his back."

After the fire, the site was found to have industrial pollution and could only be used as parkland, Ryan said. There had been no indication that the park, located on the edge of Pike Bay, was the site of the factory fire.

Ryan made trips to Cass Lake City Council meetings to advocate for renaming the park, and received support from local and state officials. Last month, the council voted to support the new name.

"I just can't thank (the city council) enough for their cooperation," Ryan said. "It was worth all my trips up."

The family will cover the cost of a sign, designed by one of Villier's granddaughters. It will be unveiled during a ceremony today.

Three survivors of the fire are expected to attend the ceremony — including Vernon Villier, one of Ryan's brothers. Other family members will be there, too, along with city and state officials.

Ryan remembered that on the day of Forrest Villier's funeral, local business and schools closed.

"He gave so much to this community," she said.

The Bemidji Pioneer contributed to this report.