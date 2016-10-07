Downtown sewer lining begins Monday

The project will ensure the long-term viability of the sewer line in anticipation of the future Superior Street reconstruction.

The city's contractor has completed cleaning sewer lines under Superior Street in downtown Duluth. The next phase of the project entails lining the sanitary sewer system under the street between Fourth Avenue West and Fourth Avenue East.

The contractor will be lining the sewer system beginning Tuesday. The lining process for each sewer pipe (individual block) will take approximately 24 hours, typically between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. the following day.

As the project progresses along each block from west to east, the public can expect some parking spots on Superior Street to be blocked off or minor lane shifts. The avenues near each block will be closed off to traffic for 6-8 hours. Pedestrians in the work area will detect the presence of a strong chemical odor emitted during the lining process. The city has communicated with impacted businesses. The city anticipates the majority of the lining work will be completed by Nov. 4.